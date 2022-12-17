Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area
For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
cbs17
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’
VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
Family shares special story of flag at half staff in NC mountains honoring slain Cumberland County deputy
Jennifer Knight's two daughters are very close to Elena Schmidt, who was recently engaged to Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. after dating him for about seven years.
carolinajournal.com
Feds order security probe after Moore County attack, FERC chair to step down
$75,000 in rewards offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of Moore County vandals. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered an examination of security at substations across the country after sabotage on Dec. 3 left 45,000 Moore County residents without power for four days. The order gives officials...
WRAL
Antisemitic sign in Moore County seen as Jewish community celebrates first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. A sign was found hanging on the NC Highway 690 bridge over US 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic language...
WRAL
Antisemitic signs found as Central NC Jewish communities begin Hanukkah celebrations
An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by […]
3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
cbs17
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer
Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
Up and Coming Weekly
New County 911 Call Center goes live
Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south […]
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
Cumberland County Board of Commissioners to vote on prohibiting encampments on county property
Monday’s vote will be the second reading of the ordinance that would prohibit encampments on county property. The ordinance will require a simple majority from the seven-member board to go into effect.
