Moore County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area

For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Feds order security probe after Moore County attack, FERC chair to step down

$75,000 in rewards offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of Moore County vandals. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered an examination of security at substations across the country after sabotage on Dec. 3 left 45,000 Moore County residents without power for four days. The order gives officials...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer

Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
GREENSBORO, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

New County 911 Call Center goes live

Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

