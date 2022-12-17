Read full article on original website
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Snootie Wild Murder Suspect Arrested In Houston
New developments have been made in the murder of Snootie Wild. According to a statement issued by the City of Houston, Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with the murder of the Memphis rapper, real name LePreston Porter, in the 185th State District Court. Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detective A. Graf and Investigator S. Chettry reported the news.More from VIBE.comSnootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36GloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In "No More Love" VideoJanet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour Williams was arrested last Wednesday (Dec. 14) by HPD SWAT officers...
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside. On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door. When her friend...
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded Area
Pandora DuckettPhoto byTennessee Missing and Unsolved. On January 28, 2019, 85-year-old Pandora Duckett walked away from her house in Memphis, Tennessee. Pandora went to a local convenience store in town, and when she left, a resident, Radrika Settles, saw her walking alone on an unsafe backroad, and gave Pandora a ride. Pandora can be seen on surveillance video at the store.
Homicide is leading cause of death for kids, data shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alarming trend: the number of kids and teens being killed. A new study shows the number of homicides for kids and teens continues to grow. This comes after the death of two teens who were gunned down while riding in a car in the Hickory Hill area this weekend.
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
Man found with stolen gun after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 4700 block of Queens Lace Court. A man said he and another person were meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, according to...
Man Charged With Murder Of Rapper Snootie Wild
The Memphis rapper was killed last February in Houston after a roadside altercation. Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with murdering Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, according to NBC reports on Thursday (December 15th). Moreover, they identified him as 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams, but revealed no further details about the case. ABC13 reported in February that authorities found Snootie Wild in a ditch suffering from a gunshot wound. He tragically succumbed to them while in the hospital.
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya heading back to China, new pandas could replace them in the future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Bluff City, Memphis’ beloved giant pandas, “Le Le” and “Ya Ya” will soon be saying goodbye. The two pandas have been on loan from China since 2003, but Wednesday morning it was announced that the two will be going home in 2023.
Driver, 8 migrants detained after chase in stolen pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A driver and eight migrants were detained after a police chase with a stolen truck early Monday morning, Houston police say. According to police, the incident began around 2 a.m. when officers ran a license plate on a pickup truck, and it came back as stolen from another vehicle.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
Man found shot in South Memphis Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis. MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
