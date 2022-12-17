New developments have been made in the murder of Snootie Wild. According to a statement issued by the City of Houston, Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with the murder of the Memphis rapper, real name LePreston Porter, in the 185th State District Court. Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detective A. Graf and Investigator S. Chettry reported the news.More from VIBE.comSnootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36GloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In "No More Love" VideoJanet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour Williams was arrested last Wednesday (Dec. 14) by HPD SWAT officers...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO