Lewis County Home Prices Fall in November as Real Estate Market Sees Seasonal Slowdown

Chronicle
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
Chronicle
Michael Hadaller Sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District Commissioner
Michael Hadaller was sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner at the PUD’s regular commission meeting on Tuesday in Chehalis. Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock administered the oath of office for Hadaller at the meeting. “It is the start of a new adventure,” Hadaller said in...
Chronicle
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Chronicle
‘Game Changer’: Centralia Acquires Sandbag Machine
When the City of Centralia came into millions of federal American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds, local officials repeatedly warned these dollars are a one-and-done deal — they should be spent on sustainable projects. While the council continues to suss out where to put the bulk of those dollars,...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
Chronicle
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
Chronicle
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Chronicle
Car Versus Power Pole Collision Knocks Out Power to East Grays Harbor County on Sunday
A crew of 10 Grays Harbor County Public Utility District operations staff, two service trucks and two dispatchers spent over seven hours on Sunday in East Grays Harbor County replacing a heavily-used transmission and distribution pole after a vehicle crashed into it, disrupting service to 1,600 customers. “The pole is...
Chronicle
Washington Department of Health Encourages Caution in Light of Dangerous Flu Season
OLYMPIA — With this winter’s flu season spreading faster and causing more death than in previous years, the Washington State Department of (DOH) Health is advising all state residents aged 6 months and older get their flu shots as soon as possible, according to a department press release.
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
Chronicle
Washington Pot Sales Decline for First Time in the Decade Since Legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
Chronicle
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
Chronicle
American Rescue Plan Act Funding Proposals Tabled by Centralia City Council
A proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was discussed but ultimately tabled by the Centralia City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 13. ARPA fund purchases pitched to the council by various agencies totalled $2,017,876. Among the proposed purchases were two newpatrol vehicles...
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Board Approves $73 Million Budget as It Seeks Funding From Legislature
The Chehalis Basin Board unanimously approved a budget at an early December meeting. The budget’s total is $73 million with the vast majority of the funds being split between habitat restoration and flood damage reduction projects, according to a news release. Chehalis Basin Board member J. Vander Stoep noted...
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
Chronicle
Interstate 5 Lanes to Close Overnight Jan. 5 for Girder Setting on Toledo-Vader Road Overpass
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Vader will be closed overnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 as contractor crews work to set girders along the northbound span of the state Route 506 overpass. Additional overnight closures are needed as work continues to replace the damaged overpass, said the state Department...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of June (Baxter) Layton: 1928-2022
June (Baxter) Layton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1928, to Mr. and Mrs. Orange Ray Baxter. June was the youngest daughter of a large family of nine children, which included four girls and five boys. She lived her entire life in Lewis County.
Chronicle
Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino
The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
Chronicle
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Chronicle
After Fellow Marine’s Suicide, Local Veteran Becomes Counselor and Helps Start Veterans Journey Forward
Jesse Lloyd, director of the Veterans Journey Forward at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, was toiling with his own mental health struggles while serving in the Marine Corps when a fellow Marine in his company died by suicide. From that day forward, Lloyd struggled with regret for not being...
Comments / 2