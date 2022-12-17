Read full article on original website
KTUL
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
KTUL
Four Tulsa families surprised with holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted four families with $250 shopping sprees and donated $500 to the Dickenson YMCA, just in time for the holiday season. The families were chosen because of how involved they are with the Dickenson YMCA. The group got to pick out...
KTUL
VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
KTUL
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for arctic blast
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.
KTUL
Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
KTUL
Saint Francis relocates COVID, flu testing site to Warren Clinic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis' drive-thru COVID and fly testing site is being relocated, effective Dec. 21. The site has been located in broken Arrow near Elm for more than two years but has now moved near 66th and Yale. Patients can find the testing site in the...
KTUL
City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
KTUL
Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7M
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has bought the North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7 million, according to Tiffany Crutcher, the founder and executive director of the foundation. The foundation is moving its headquarters from a less than 1,000 square foot office space in Greenwood to an...
KTUL
Firefighter hits massive delay trying to get medical records from City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa firefighter has been waiting over a year to get a copy of his own medical records, and the long wait has forced him to take legal action against the city to try to get results. "I was a firefighter for the City...
KTUL
Delayed east Tulsa road project tests residents' patience
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When cars drive down East 23rd Street they travel at parade speed, extremely slow. But there's nothing ticker tape about this stretch of road. "They tore up, will mess up your car," said Angela Hurt, one of several area residents fed up. "What we're looking...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. Gay is said to have memory conditions. Police say there was a previous Silver Alert issued for Gay on Dec. 9, but later canceled when he was located out of state. Gay is...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
KTUL
Rogers State University esports program continues to gain momentum
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University says that as the first university in Oklahoma to offer esports as an official university activity, they are a trailblazer in competitive gaming. “Esports is competitive video gaming, during which, participants work individually and in teams,” said RSU esports coach Holden Craig....
KTUL
Man indicted for making dozens of false threats to schools, police departments
A man was indicted for allegedly making false threats to police departments and schools across the country, including one in Oklahoma. According to court documents, James McCarty made the phone calls from January to June 2021. He allegedly phoned in a threat to Vinita High School on January 25, 2021....
KTUL
Tree of Life goes up at Woodland Hills Mall to remind drivers not to drink and drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Tree of Life was recognized by local law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma ABLE Commission in a ceremony at Woodland Hills Mall Monday morning. The community groups want to remind Tulsans to never drink and drive this holiday season. “Since 2018, 86...
KTUL
TSA reports 90 guns found at Tulsa, Oklahoma City airports in 2022, mostly loaded
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Travel Security Administration, 90 guns were found at the Will Rogers World Airport and the Tulsa International Airport in 2022. In Tulsa, 42 guns were found by TSA agents while in Oklahoma City, 48 guns were found. TSA says over 90% of the guns found were loaded.
KTUL
Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
KTUL
The Owasso Chamber Discuss their Upcoming Gala
The Owasso Chamber of Commerce dropped by to talk about their upcoming annual awards Gala.
KTUL
Vanover scores 21, Oral Roberts beats South Dakota St. 79-40
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 21 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota State 79-40 on Monday night. Vanover also added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-3). DeShang Weaver shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Carlos Jurgens shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.
