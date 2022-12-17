Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Board Approves $73 Million Budget as It Seeks Funding From Legislature
The Chehalis Basin Board unanimously approved a budget at an early December meeting. The budget’s total is $73 million with the vast majority of the funds being split between habitat restoration and flood damage reduction projects, according to a news release. Chehalis Basin Board member J. Vander Stoep noted...
Chronicle
Michael Hadaller Sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District Commissioner
Michael Hadaller was sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner at the PUD’s regular commission meeting on Tuesday in Chehalis. Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock administered the oath of office for Hadaller at the meeting. “It is the start of a new adventure,” Hadaller said in...
Chronicle
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
Chronicle
American Rescue Plan Act Funding Proposals Tabled by Centralia City Council
A proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was discussed but ultimately tabled by the Centralia City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 13. ARPA fund purchases pitched to the council by various agencies totalled $2,017,876. Among the proposed purchases were two newpatrol vehicles...
Chronicle
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Chronicle
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties. According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road...
Chronicle
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
Chronicle
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Chronicle
Willapa Trail Pedestrian Bridge Project Delayed Over State Route 6
Although construction was slated to continue earlier this month with traffic restrictions in place, Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock recently explained the Willapa Hills Trail state Route 6 pedestrian bridge project has been delayed. The reason for the delay is an apparent mixup with parts ordered for the bridge, Pollock...
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
Chronicle
Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elves Visit Children at Lewis County Fire District 5
Lewis County Fire District 5’s conference room in Napavine was transformed to receive Mrs. Claus and area children on Saturday, Dec 17. Mrs. Claus read stories to the children and Santa made an appearance to give each child an age-appropriate book to take home, said District 5 in a news release. Lots of pictures were taken and the “firemen elves” and their helpers gave out bags of cookies and a candy cane as the children left.
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
New law banning shopping carts on public streets takes effect in Federal Way
A law banning shopping carts on public streets in Federal Way took effect Thursday. The legislation, which was passed by the Federal Way City Council on Nov. 15, makes it a Class 3 civil infraction to operate a shopping cart on public rights-of-way in the city. According to the legislation,...
Chronicle
After Fellow Marine’s Suicide, Local Veteran Becomes Counselor and Helps Start Veterans Journey Forward
Jesse Lloyd, director of the Veterans Journey Forward at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, was toiling with his own mental health struggles while serving in the Marine Corps when a fellow Marine in his company died by suicide. From that day forward, Lloyd struggled with regret for not being...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
