Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County

On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
American Rescue Plan Act Funding Proposals Tabled by Centralia City Council

A proposal for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was discussed but ultimately tabled by the Centralia City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 13. ARPA fund purchases pitched to the council by various agencies totalled $2,017,876. Among the proposed purchases were two newpatrol vehicles...
CENTRALIA, WA
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County

Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures

For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
SILVER CREEK, WA
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022

• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
CENTRALIA, WA
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count

The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Willapa Trail Pedestrian Bridge Project Delayed Over State Route 6

Although construction was slated to continue earlier this month with traffic restrictions in place, Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock recently explained the Willapa Hills Trail state Route 6 pedestrian bridge project has been delayed. The reason for the delay is an apparent mixup with parts ordered for the bridge, Pollock...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm

Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
YELM, WA
Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elves Visit Children at Lewis County Fire District 5

Lewis County Fire District 5’s conference room in Napavine was transformed to receive Mrs. Claus and area children on Saturday, Dec 17. Mrs. Claus read stories to the children and Santa made an appearance to give each child an age-appropriate book to take home, said District 5 in a news release. Lots of pictures were taken and the “firemen elves” and their helpers gave out bags of cookies and a candy cane as the children left.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

