Arizona to open 2023 baseball season against No. 5 Tennessee in Scottsdale
Arizona will open the 2023 baseball season on national TV against one of the top programs in the country. The UA will face Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale. The game between the Wildcats and Volunteers – the No. 1-ranked team entering last year’s NCAA Tournament – will be broadcast on MLB Network. It will have a first pitch of 6 p.m. from Salt River Fields.
Scouting Report: No. 18 Arizona Wildcats at UT Arlington Mavericks
G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) F Shyia Smith (5-11 senior) G Alexsyah Goudeau (5-10 freshman) F Starr Jacobs (6-2 senior) G Kayla White (5-10 senior) G Reniya Jones (5-8 sophomore)
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Montana State
It's unusual for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to show visible frustration in postgame press conferences, but Tuesday was an exception. After No. 5 Arizona's 85-64 win over defending Big Sky champion Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, the game after the Wildcats' statement win over Tennessee, Lloyd was critical of his players for technical fouls, trying to manipulate officials into calling fouls, and playing "disconnected."
Scouting report: No. 5 Arizona Wildcats vs. Morgan State
G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Isaiah Burke (6-1 senior) G Malik Miller (6-4 senior) F Khalil Turner (6-8 junior) F Lewis Djonkam (6-9 senior) C Toto Fagbenle (6-8 freshman)
Arizona Wildcats’ late recruiting surge continues with big names, bodies
“What a weekend!!!” Jedd Fisch tweeted at 7:51 p.m. Sunday. The Arizona football coach was talking about basketball after the Wildcats’ men and women defeated Top 25 teams. He easily could have been referring to football recruiting. That message came less than two hours later, after yet another...
Kerr Kriisa hits six 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona beats Montana State, 85-64
Kerr Kriisa may have found a simple cure for the big-game hangovers. That is, don’t have too much fun in the first place. Before hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to their 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, Kriisa was coming off a pretty rough week at a time when the Wildcats celebrated two wins, including a Top 10 showdown against Tennessee.
UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal
Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp has been named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Ostendorp earned Academic All-District honors earlier this month from College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) and was named Arizona’s student-athlete valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class. Ostendorp, an aerospace engineering major, averaged 45.5...
Arizona's Chase Davis named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball
Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis has been selected as a second-team Preseason All-American by Tucson-based Collegiate Baseball. Davis hit .289 last season with 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, a team-leading 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. His 48 walks were tops on the team. He also posted a .979 fielding percentage with two outfield assists. Davis was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 following the season.
