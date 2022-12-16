Read full article on original website
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023. While Nelson is...
LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio store this week
The West Side shop will be the first of eight San Antonio-area locations the company has planned.
Need a gift? Get thrifty at this San Antonio shop before Christmas and support a good cause
SAN ANTONIO — Christmas is days away and the racks are full of deals at The Roy Maas Youth Alternatives Thrift Shop on the city's north side. Thrifting is gaining in popularity. Retail experts report shoppers are coping with inflation by spending their money in thrift stores. However, unlike...
Nitro Extreme car stunt shows coming to San Antonio in January
The shows emulate the gravity-defying vehicular stunts of big-budget Hollywood productions.
Remembering the San Antonio leaders, personalities who died in 2022
Here's who San Antonio had to say goodbye to this year.
Daddy Yankee performs final San Antonio show on 'La Ultima Vuelta' tour
The King of Reggaeton is retiring.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
Today In Texas History: December 18
On this day in 1984, conjunto accordion legend Santiago Jimenez Sr. died in San Antonio. Jimenez was born in the Alamo City in 1913 and took up the accordion at age eight. His first record, “Dices Pescao”/”Dispensa el Arrempujon” (1936), was a success, and he became known for his inventive use of tololoche, a Tejano contrabass that became prevalent in the conjunto music of the 1940s. His polkas “La Piedrera” and “Viva Seguin” (recorded in 1942) became well-known regional hits. Jimenez was known for his use of the two-row button accordion even after new developments were made in accordion technology. In the late 1960s he moved to Dallas and worked as a school janitor, but he moved back to San Antonio in 1977 and started playing music again. His sons Flaco and Santiago Jimenez Jr. also became well-known conjunto musicians in their own right.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Texas event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
San Antonio's iHeartMedia will pay $65,000 to settle claim it aired misleading Google phone ads
The settlement comes less than a month after iHeartMedia struck a deal to pay $400,000 to resolve similar Federal Trade Commission allegations.
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month
The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
Athena Strand's mom would tell her daughter's killer 'he is nothing, and she is everything' if given the chance
DECATUR, Texas — In an office in Downtown Decatur, Maitlyn Gandy enters the room surrounded by her legal team. She is the easiest to spot -- her pink hair stands out above all. The color was Gandy's oldest daughter Athena Strand's favorite. The mother says her hair was initially...
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
A revered downtown taqueria got praise from the New York Times for its breakfast tacos.
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions since the birth of their daughter in late October. The Pacheco family welcomes their newest girl in October, but just days later the mother, Krystina Pacheco, got an infection that nearly took her life.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
