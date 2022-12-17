News Article, Tips and Jail Phone Call Lead to Abandoned RV Being Removed From Centralia Property

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Sirens: Juveniles Steal Tip Jar; DUI Arrests; Possession of Stolen Vehicle ; Lewis County Jail Statistics
• A minor, non-injury vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Caveness Drive and Johnson Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. • A trench coat and purses were reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road just before 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies
A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”. Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that 38-year-old Joseph Coons died at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The sheriff’s...
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Chronicle
Sirens: Burglary at Yelm Senior Center; Storage Unit Burglarized at Burnett Storage Center; Office Space Shoplifting Occurs at Yelm Shell Station
Yelm police officers responded to a call on Saturday, Dec. 17, around 2:30 p.m. when an associate of the Yelm Senior Center reported their office had several items stolen from it. Upon arrival, the officers learned that a computer was stolen, and $400-$500 in cash was stolen from a file...
Chronicle
Three People Accused of Stealing Christmas Gifts, Ammo From Chehalis Residence
Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Chehalis residence and stealing $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts, ammunition and personal items the day prior and then returning to the residence to try and steal an ATV. Christopher G. Harless, 34, of Randle, Elizabeth A. Morrison, 32, of Glenoma,...
Chronicle
Sirens: Snowy Squabble; DUI Arrests; Criminal Impersonation; Possible Animal Abuse; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for trespassing in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 16. • Damage to a windshield caused by a BB was reported in the 1500 block of Windsor Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 16. Vehicle Accidents. •...
The Suburban Times
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
The Suburban Times
80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
KATU.com
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Man shot by police Saturday night in Longview has died
VANCOUVER, Wash — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday evening on the officer involved shooting from Saturday in Longview. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital. Officials say that the man shot by police has been...
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
Chronicle
Woman Found Unconscious on Road Likely Hit by Vehicle, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Says
A woman was found unconscious Tuesday morning in the 12000 block of Rainier Road Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was found next to the road about 7:45 a.m. by a resident who was driving through the area, Sgt. Chris Packard said. She was later...
Chronicle
Man Critically Injured in Shooting at Pierce County Apartment With 80 Shell Casings Found
A man standing on his patio Tuesday morning near Parkland was critically injured in a shooting that left 80 shell casings outside an apartment complex. The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. in the 10400 block of Steele Street South, several blocks north of state Route 512, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said a 24-year-old man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
Elderly man pinned under bulldozer in Longview, rescued
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man was rescued from under a bulldozer in Longview, Wash. on Wednesday, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road. According to firefighters, the man had been replacing rollers on one...
Chronicle
Robbery Witness at Capital Mall Fires Gun in Air, Thurston County Police Say
A 75-year-old Olympia resident fired his gun into the air during a robbery at Capital Mall Friday night, according to police. Although the man had the proper paperwork to carry a concealed weapon, police ask that residents not take the law into their own hands, Lt. Paul Lower said. “That...
Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
wa.gov
Pierce County law enforcement team up for ‘HiVE’ patrol near Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), Puyallup Police Department (PUYPD), and Tacoma Police Department (TPD) are combining their efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday. This will be the third of...
