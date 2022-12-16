Read full article on original website
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
After notching back-to-back wins over a pair of Western Conference squads, the Wine & Gold welcome the beast of the East as the Bucks come to town for a big Central Division showdown on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers weathered a pair of close calls over the...
NBA
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Mavericks
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday night as they face the Dallas Mavericks (15-16). Minnesota and Dallas just went head-to-head on Monday night where the Timberwolves took a 116-106 victory over the Mavericks. Both Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Edwards also moved to the third spot on the Wolves All-Time three-pointers list.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero holds top spot before key matchup
OK, so “Paolo vs. Jabari” doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way “Larry vs. Magic” does. Or even “Zion vs. Ja” at this point. In time, it could become an ongoing duel worth watching between rookies who entered the league at the same time. Not yet. But ready or not, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. were scheduled to meet head-to-head Wednesday night for the second and final time in this 2022-23 regular season, with Orlando playing at Houston (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass).
NBA
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Recap: Wizards use late run in the valley to surge past Suns 113-110
The Wizards arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday night looking to end a 10-game losing streak, and thanks to a timely fourth-quarter run, they were able to do just that. Kyle Kuzma (29 points) and Bradley Beal (27 points) led back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Suns 113-110. "I...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview
ATLANTA – Talk about flipping the script. After being caught in a nine-game losing streak less than two weeks ago, the Orlando Magic have collected a season-high six straight victories and are now one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Magic will look to continue their torrid...
NBA
Houston Rockets host Boys and Girls Club holiday party at game
The Houston Rockets recently played the Portland Trail Blazers. The game itself was a loss, as Portland emerged triumphant behind Damian Lillard’s 25 points and 10 assists. But the Rockets recorded a victory at the Toyota Center that night. Amidst the night of NBA action, the Rockets hosted a...
NBA
"Good Bounce Back" | Markkanen And Vanderbilt Power Utah To Big Win Over Detroit
The odds were against Utah on Tuesday. Not only were they playing their third game in four days — all in different cities — but they were facing a Detroit team who had beaten them handily earlier in the season. None of that mattered. Despite playing the second...
NBA
Durant, Nets sizzle in 3rd quarter barrage to squeeze past Pistons
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. DURANT’S DELUGE – The Pistons stewed for 45 hours after letting an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in three horrific minutes to start Friday’s second half of what became a loss to Sacramento. Against the NBA’s hottest team, they played an even more impressive first half on Sunday and led by 17. But the third quarter got them again – and this time it was more about Kevin Durant’s individual brilliance than a Pistons malaise. Durant scored 13 first-half points but hit the Pistons with a 26-point deluge in the third quarter. The Pistons went from a 19-point lead to a seven-point deficit, but they cut it to a point on a Bojan Bogdanovic triple off a Killian Hayes steal and assist with 39 seconds to play before Kyrie Irving hit two of three free throws 11 seconds later. An Alec Burks layup with 11 seconds to play was offset by two Durant free throws. Bogdanovic’s attempt at a tying triple at the buzzer was well short. Durant hit 8 of 10 shots and 7 of 7 free throws in the third quarter and in the final 50 seconds, he went 3 of 3 from the 3-point line. Brooklyn went 0 of 4 from three in the first quarter, then hit 12 of its next 17 triples. They finished 15 of 29 while the Pistons hit just 8 of 30. The Nets shot 71.4 percent in the third quarter and were a perfect 6 of 6 from the 3-point line – two from Kyrie Irving and one from Edmund Sumner in addition to Durant’s last-minute barrage. The Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games and they’ve done it with an offense that came in No. 4 in the NBA over the past month, sure to go up after Sunday’s breathtaking second half.
NBA
Hawks' Dejounte Murray, John Collins return in win over Magic
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray returned for the team’s 126-125 home victory over Orlando on Monday. Murray, who had been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a left ankle injury, finished with 17 points in a team-high 37 minutes of action. Atlanta also got back star forward John Collins, who...
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Magic 95, Celtics 92
Sunday’s loss for the Celtics came down to rebounding. Or, unfortunately for them, lack thereof during crunch time. Boston allowed the Magic to grab not one, not two, but three offensive rebounds during the final two minutes of their matchup, which allowed Orlando to squeak out a 95-92 win.
NBA
Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
NBA
C’s Making Strides on Defense Despite Offensive Slump
BOSTON – While the Boston Celtics have been struggling on the offensive end of late, they’ve been quietly making strides on the other side of the ball. Their recent shooting slump has understandably been a hot topic, given their 4-5 record in December, but their defensive gains are more noteworthy in the long run, considering how potent their offense has proven to be for most of the season.
NBA
Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs and Milwaukee Bucks will have played three times this season after tonight's game ends. The Bucks have won the first two games, but both have those have come in Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is coming off a nine point win over the Pelicans on Monday. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. doubtful for Monday game against Milwaukee
NEW ORLEANS (18-11) Saturday loss at Phoenix. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez.
NBA
"We Continued To Compete" | Jazz Struggle On Offense, Fall To Cleveland On Monday
Emotions were definitely running high on Monday night in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — and not in a bad way. With the Jazz and Cavaliers meeting for the first time since their monumental trade on Sept. 1, the game featured Donovan Mitchell playing his former team while Lauri Markkanen returned to the town he played for last season.
NBA
40 Seasons of Listening to LT
“I’ve seen Doug Christie uppercut Rick Fox. I saw Kevin McHale assault Kurt Rambis. I’ve seen overtime games. I’ve seen Kobe Bryant put on some of the most dazzling performances in NBA history. I’ve seen the muscle, the intensity of Shaquille O’Neal. I’ve seen the...
