Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition. When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and...
New residents of The Field's Edge move in
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
City of Odessa warming shelter
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted. The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 […]
City of Odessa holiday schedules
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays. The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District. The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide. "When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got...
Christmas in the Park celebration open to all
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Folks across the basin are invited to celebrate the holidays this year at Centennial Park! “Christmas in the Park” will take place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 21st, at Centennial Park in Midland (located 200 West Wall Street). The event is put together by the First United Methodist […]
WHAT-A-Tree! Woman goes viral with Whataburger-theme Christmas tree
MIDLAND, Texas — Many people give their Christmas tree a theme, but one Texas woman went all out to honor her favorite restaurant on her tree. Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree! The tree is covered in ornaments in the burger chain's signature "Whataburger Orange" color, as well as ornaments representing thier iconic drink cups and french fry holders.
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
City Councilman Dan Corrales climbs water tower for inspection
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales climbed hundred of feet into the air to help inspect a Midland water tower Wednesday. The tower, which is one of seven in Midland, currently holds up to one million gallons of water and must be inspected once a year. Corrales and...
ECISD appoints new chief of police
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new chief of police during Tuesday's board meeting. Jeff Daniels is a 26 year veteran police officer, and 24 of those were served with ECISD. Daniels is a certified police canine trainer, a...
Andrews woman killed in crash
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
Midland judge dismisses indictment of former Midland Christian employee
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland judge has quashed the indictment of a former Midland Christian employee accused of failing to report the assault of a student. Judge Jeff Robnett dismissed the indictment against Matthew Counts on Monday. Counts is one of five employees originally arrested by the Midland Police...
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
Sheriff’s office warming shelter open through Christmas Day
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex is currently in use as a warming shelter to anyone who may need to escape the cold this month. The building, which is located at 2261 West Sycamore (next to Kellus turner Park), has been sanctioned by Sheriff Griffis as a warming shelter […]
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
New Entertainment Complex in Midland Planned Where Costco Was Going In
Even though we missed out on a Costco being put in here in the Permian Basin, the city of Midland is now planning an entertainment complex at that site. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the proposed site where Costco was going to build before they canceled their plans, is now being proposed on the same area of land in west Midland.
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
Midland Police investigating deadly crash on TX 349
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday evening. The crash took place sometime before 6 p.m. on TX 349 and CR 3200. Both north and southbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no word at...
Deadly crash on HWY 80 diverts westbound traffic near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. Westbound traffic is being diverted...
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
