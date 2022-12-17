Read full article on original website
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon.
Georgia public colleges ban TikTok on school-owned devices
ATLANTA (AP) — The University System of Georgia is following Gov. Brian Kemp's lead and banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by the system or any of its 26 universities and colleges.
Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year's Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven people.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights.
