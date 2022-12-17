When Alan and I moved back to Waco in 1995, we enrolled in a Baylor Continuing Education course taught by legendary Baylor history professor Bob Reid, my favorite teacher. After hearing Reid lecture, Alan understood what the hullabaloo was about. He still refers to facts he learned in that class. Mr. Reid has been gone many years, but a new crop of experts teach courses through Baylor’s Lifelong Learning, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The spring semester will offer so many fascinating topics that it will be hard to choose what to take.

WACO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO