Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WacoTrib.com
Blue Santa: Waco Police Department
The Waco Police Department’s Blue Santa program made the rounds Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 to bring gifts to 24 McLennan County families. // Song: unknown_signal - Christmas Night Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/596-christmas-night/
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who died this year
Save the mittens, blankets and coats for the thrift store donation box. Dusty Kirk, owner of The Hangar, said there is one thing he knows the homeless population he sees come through his doors will use this holiday season: $5 McDonald’s gift cards. “I have so many gloves that...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Around Town: January 2023
When Alan and I moved back to Waco in 1995, we enrolled in a Baylor Continuing Education course taught by legendary Baylor history professor Bob Reid, my favorite teacher. After hearing Reid lecture, Alan understood what the hullabaloo was about. He still refers to facts he learned in that class. Mr. Reid has been gone many years, but a new crop of experts teach courses through Baylor’s Lifelong Learning, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The spring semester will offer so many fascinating topics that it will be hard to choose what to take.
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
WacoTrib.com
Beyond the Kitchen: J-Petal & Poke shares healthy fare at second location
The healthy options available at J-Petal & Poké are no longer limited to downtown Waco. The restaurant, which opened its first location in October 2018 in Waco, launched its second site in Hewitt in May 2021. While the restaurant is far from the ordinary fare, the customer can be...
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York commits to Texas A&M
Temple linebacker Taurean York committed to Texas A&M on Monday night after recently decommitting from Baylor. York is one of the top players in Central Texas and a top 100 recruit in Texas. York collected 120 tackles with 16 for loss and six sacks while forcing three fumbles for Temple...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas
On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition. Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears. Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards...
WacoTrib.com
Wace-area events: January 2023
Baylor men will host TCU at 8 p.m. in a Big 12 game in the Ferrell Center. Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol. Online:...
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl
Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl. When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth. That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0