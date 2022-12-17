Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
The Story of the Frozen Five and the Centennial NYE Fireworks Display From Pikes PeakColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
newsy.com
FBI Warns Parents Of Increase In 'Sextortion' Cases Among Kids, Teens
As millions of families and kids across the country start their winter break, the FBI has issued a frightening warning to parents about a practice called "sextortion" that has exploded online. Law enforcement says sextortion involves children and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online then being extorted for...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’
EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Evidence shows FBI, Biden campaign and Twitter worked together to suppress Hunter story
Members of the intelligence community, and censors at Twitter, stress that they just didn’t know the Hunter Biden laptop was real, so they erred on the side of caution. “It has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” the infamous letter from 50 former officials said. Now we know that was a lie. The FBI already had Hunter’s laptop — it was handed over to them by the owner of a Delaware repair shop, the same man who would provide it to The Post nearly a year later. It’s also increasingly obvious that the FBI had a heads up that the...
Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday
(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. At last week’s hearing, Andrew Guadarrama spoke as...
newsy.com
Migrants Seeking Asylum Face Uncertainty Once They Reach The U.S.
The constant of El Paso, Texas, is the flowing Rio Grande — the river between the U.S. and Mexico. The other constant is migrants who seek to cross it from the other side. Giovanny Garcia and his son Anderson were hopefully waiting with other Venezuelan refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. So were Samuel Cedeño and his friend Alfredo.
Texas National Guard Lays Razor Wire at Border as Migrant Surge Looms
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday implemented a temporary stay on the termination of a Trump-era immigration policy.
FBI reached out to Twitter, sent trove of docs hours before Post broke Hunter laptop story
The FBI sprang into action just hours after The Post reached out to Hunter Biden for comment about his scandalous laptop — which contained details of the then-presidential candidate’s son and his extensive dealings with Chinese and other foreign business interests – warning Twitter and Facebook executives, without any evidence, that it was a Russian “hack and leak” operation. A day later, Twitter and other social media companies censored The Post’s article, “preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans,” the latest release of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” revealed Monday. FBI San Francisco Special...
newsy.com
U.S. Asks Supreme Court To End Asylum Limits, With A Short Delay
Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The U.S. government asked the Supreme...
Elon Musk Targets the FBI as 'Twitter Files' Saga Continues
"Part six" of the Twitter Files report revealed occasions when federal law enforcement officers flagged election misinformation to Twitter for review.
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol closes highway checkpoint as immigration surges
The Border Patrol shut down a highway checkpoint in the El Paso sector as the number of illegal crossings in the area skyrockets. Photos sent to Straight Arrow News by a source in El Paso show a checkpoint in New Mexico blocked off and unstaffed. The Border Patrol El Paso...
Texas congressman shares footage of crowded migrant center, calls situation ‘dire’
A Texas congressman who represents hundreds of miles along the southern border called the situation in El Paso “dire” Sunday morning as he provided footage of one overrun migrant processing center. During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said the conditions he saw at one processing center he’d “never seen before” with more than 500 migrants to one “pod” that typically holds about 100 people. “You know, I was just in El Paso a few days ago, and what I saw at the migrant center I had never seen before. I have visited- I had visited the...
Gay NYC Councilman Says Drag Story Hour Protesters Vandalized His Building
Two women were arrested after a New York City Council member said a number of people protesting a drag reading event targeted and vandalized his office and apartment building, police said. The pair were arrested on criminal trespass charges on Monday at the apartment building of the politician, Eric Bottcher, who represents a swath of Manhattan. Bottcher tweeted that “the Drag Story Hour protesters,” including the two women in custody, had entered his apartment building, sharing photos of messages written on the sidewalk outside calling him a “pedo child groomer” and “predator.” He continued, “This is pure hate, unmasked. If...
The kindness of strangers keeps migrants warm on US-Mexico border
Rosa Falcon has turned her Texas home into a shelter for desperate migrants crossing from Mexico, whose numbers have swelled as the United States prepares for the possible lifting of rules that have kept the border effectively shut. In the meantime, the desperate migrants continue to cross.
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
Comments / 0