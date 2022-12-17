PLANT CITY, Fla. - Four teen suspects were arrested for shooting two people on a street in Plant City on Friday, December 16, investigators said. The Plant City Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Washington Street. Officers said they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her lower body. A man who was shot in his upper body was found at a local hospital, according to investigators.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO