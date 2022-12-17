Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Police searching for driver who fled after hitting child on bike in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Pete are searching for a driver who hit a boy on a bicycle, then fled the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on 52nd Avenue North, when investigators said the vehicle traveling eastbound hit the 10-year-old child near the intersection of 17th Street North.
fox13news.com
Four teens arrested in Plant City shooting that injured two, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Four teen suspects were arrested for shooting two people on a street in Plant City on Friday, December 16, investigators said. The Plant City Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Washington Street. Officers said they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her lower body. A man who was shot in his upper body was found at a local hospital, according to investigators.
fox13news.com
Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
fox13news.com
Man shoots girlfriend, triggering SWAT standoff at Sarasota apartment
SARASOTA, Fla. - A SWAT standoff that lasted for hours in Sarasota started after a man shot his girlfriend, sending her to the hospital, officials said. The situation began unfolding around 9:34 a.m. Monday. Sarasota County deputies responded to the shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road.
fox13news.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after car crashes into CVS on Long Boat Key
LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car that crashed into a CVS in Sarasota County. It happened at the pharmacy retail store at 505 Bay Isles Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Long Boat Key police said the...
fox13news.com
Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot
TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
fox13news.com
Florida investigators make plea to public for answers in 2017 disappearance of Polk County man
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - It's been almost five years since Brian Edward Klecha was last seen at an Auburndale bank, and law enforcement officials still don't know what happened to him. Klecha was last seen making a bank transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at the MidFlorida Credit Union. In Feb. 2018,...
fox13news.com
Sarasota County SWAT team responds to shooting at apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Sarasota, prompting a response from the county's SWAT team. Around 9:34 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road. Officials said deputies found a victim who was taken to the hospital.
fox13news.com
Body camera: Great-grandma, child rescued after driver reverses over them
In Tampa, when an 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were struck by a car, they were trapped underneath. Neighbors and an officer teamed up to carefully remove them from underneath the vehicle. DISCLAIMER: Some may find the footage to be disturbing. Tampa police blurred the faces of the good Samaritans and victims. The rest of the video remains unedited.
fox13news.com
Introducing Hillsborough County's crime-fighting tools
A safe boat, a robotic dog, and a new bomb truck are among the essential tools that help the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office fight crime. But how do they work?
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
fox13news.com
Police: 2 people found dead in Largo mobile home community
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo are conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday. The investigation is underway at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, located at 7501 142nd Avenue North, Largo police confirmed to FOX 13. Authorities have not yet...
fox13news.com
Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers. According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Missing 18-year-old with autism found safe
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Riverview, but he has since been located. He was last seen at a Walmart parking lot in Riverview around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said he was seen running away. By noon Monday, they...
fox13news.com
Great-grandmother and child rescued from under car
An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
fox13news.com
Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them,...
fox13news.com
Father, son and pets escape fire in Largo apartment complex
LARGO, Fla. - A father and son in Largo said they feel lucky to be alive after a fire at their apartment Monday morning. Daniel and Thomas King had minor cuts and scrapes, and most of their belongings were destroyed. Daniel King said he was in the shower just before...
fox13news.com
Coast Guard crews conduct helicopter rescue for sailboat of Pasco County's coast
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard in Clearwater conducted a helicopter rescue on a family of four, including two children, Sunday when their sailboat broke down off the coast of Pasco County. According to the Coast Guard, the family was sailing nearly 100 miles away from Anclote Island when...
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
Comments / 0