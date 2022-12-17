ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Four teens arrested in Plant City shooting that injured two, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Four teen suspects were arrested for shooting two people on a street in Plant City on Friday, December 16, investigators said. The Plant City Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Washington Street. Officers said they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her lower body. A man who was shot in his upper body was found at a local hospital, according to investigators.
fox13news.com

Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say

LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
fox13news.com

Man shoots girlfriend, triggering SWAT standoff at Sarasota apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. - A SWAT standoff that lasted for hours in Sarasota started after a man shot his girlfriend, sending her to the hospital, officials said. The situation began unfolding around 9:34 a.m. Monday. Sarasota County deputies responded to the shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road.
fox13news.com

Watch: Good Samaritans, police help great-grandmother, child trapped under car in Tampa parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter were returning from a grocery store when a driver backed out of a parking spot in a Tampa apartment complex and reversed over them, police said. With the help of neighbors, a hydraulic jack, and first responders, they were pulled from underneath the vehicle. It was all captured on body camera.
fox13news.com

fox13news.com

fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Missing 18-year-old with autism found safe

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Riverview, but he has since been located. He was last seen at a Walmart parking lot in Riverview around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said he was seen running away. By noon Monday, they...
fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Father, son and pets escape fire in Largo apartment complex

LARGO, Fla. - A father and son in Largo said they feel lucky to be alive after a fire at their apartment Monday morning. Daniel and Thomas King had minor cuts and scrapes, and most of their belongings were destroyed. Daniel King said he was in the shower just before...
