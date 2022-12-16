ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Best 1-Year Credit Union CD Rates (Share Certificates)

Like banks, credit unions offer a special type of savings account where account holders can deposit a lump sum of money for a specified length of time, untouched, as it accrues interest. And, like banks, credit unions offer higher, competitive annual percentage yields, or APYs, to account holders as an incentive for not withdrawing the funds until the maturity date of the account, be it from a few months to five years.
The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash

Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
How Is Your Credit Card Minimum Payment Calculated?

The minimum payment on a credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to remain in good standing with your credit card company -- though you may face interest if you carry a balance. The exact approach varies from issuer to issuer: some charge a flat percentage, while others factor in interest and fees. But to stay on top of your credit score, you should familiarize yourself with how your minimum payment is determined.
Saving accounts

- An estimated 28% of Americans are tapping their savings for basic spending - Of this group, 87% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices While many Americans were able to grow their savings during the pandemic in the absence of travel and leisure activities and regular daily expenditures, that growth is idling and, for some, reversing. People are saving less and dipping into their existing savings more, particularly over the last several months, according to the Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Consumer Confidence Tracker. The median savings for people under 35, excluding retirement savings, is $3,240; for those 55-64, it is $6,400. But most Americans have savings lower than this, and many have none at all. A Bankrate survey conducted in January 2022 found that 56% of Americans could not cover a $1,000 surprise expense using their savings.
SFUSD – A Stablecoin that pays 1% a day launching on the 10th of December, 2022

SFUSD is revolutionizing the way that digital money can be sent and spent online and in-store across the globe,. Spend, send or exchange SFUSD to anyone across the globe in seconds. We’re DIFFERENT, BECAUSE…. SFUSD solves 2 major problems that most Stablecoins face today; Usability and Growth. USABILITY: SFUSD...
U.S. Savings Rate Plunges

Data released last week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that Americans are saving only 2.3% of disposable income – the lowest level since 2005. The low savings rate is potentially a troubling statistic because Americans are receiving higher wages on average. For October 2022, disposable personal income increased by .7% or $132.9 billion across the board.
Millennial Money: How credit can beat buy now, pay later

At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable. Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain...

