TSC school board celebrates achievements of students and retiring board members

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe School Corporation school board ended the year by celebrating the achievements of one of their students as well as saying goodbye to two of their retiring members.

It came as a shock to the board when both Linda Day and Dr. Patrick Hein first announced that they would not be running for their seats this past election cycle.

Combined, the pair have over 30 years of experience serving on the board, with Hein serving the last eight years and Day for the last 24 years.

They will be replaced by Holly Keckler and William Sondgerath.

Before the board spoke about the night’s business, Brian DeFreese, president of the board, took a moment to recognize the two for their years of service

“Dr. Hein has served as an officer of the board, most recently as board president in 2021. We’re pretty sure he has the distinction of answering more emails than any board president before or after,” said DeFreese.

“You’ve always had a listening ear to the community and helped make decisions with the best interest of students and staff at heart.”

Afterward, Hein shared a few words after reflecting on his time being on the board.

“Serving on the school board is an opportunity to find two things that I appreciate. One is education and the value of education. And what that means for people as they are advancing to different places in society and deciding where they want to go,” Hein said.

“But it’s also representative of serving your community and I think that’s a beautiful thing. It’s important for us not to only be a part of our communities but also feature our communities and this was the perfect outlet for that. I think I’ve very appreciative of having the opportunity to do that.”

“This community is very special.”

Afterward, DeFreese wanted to highlight the achievements that Day has accomplished over the years.

Day was initially elected to the TSC school board back in July 1998. She has served almost 24 years on the board and watched it transform over the years.

“You’ve witnessed TSC evolve from mostly rural small town dominate school systems to mostly suburban, a continually growing progressive district. You helped see the corporation through some significant challenges in your decades on the board, including weathering the recession, tornado damage at Southwestern, and a global pandemic, just to name a few,” said Brian.

“Mrs. Day you served on the board holding every position at one point, multiple times, including as most recently as board president from 2016 to 2018. You’ve served on Indiana’s education round table, a past president of the Indiana school board association and you received a prestigious outstanding boards Manship award in 2014 from the Indiana School Board association.”

After receiving praise from both the board and members of the community, Day took a moment to thank the people she’s met during her time on the board.

“I just want to take a minute to mention the names and thank with all my heart a few people. Twenty-four and a half years is a long time and I think back to people like Dick Wood, John Wilkinson, Larry Hand, Mark Miller, Kim Fox, Sue Delong, plus all of you sitting here,” said Day.

“I don’t think any of you understand how grateful I am for having had the opportunity to work with all of you. I’ve learned so much from you, probably a whole lot more than you ever thought you learned from me.”

December was the last official meeting for Day and Hein.

Keckler and Sondgerath will be sworn in at the next month’s meeting.

Aaron Gu, Tennis Individual State Champion

The board took a moment to recognize the achievement of Harrison High School senior Aaron Gu, who became the Indiana State Champion in Boy’s Individual Tennis.

Beyond that, Yu also helped carry his team to the Indiana State Champions finals, where they were bested by Kokomo High School.

Gu also received the IHSAA medal attitude award from the state. In order to receive this award, a player must help their team reach the finals, and unlike other sports, boys' tennis invites eight teams to the finals.

“That is the highest award the IHSAA can give to an individual in each sport,” said Cory Marshall, the principal of Harrison High School.

During the presentation, Gu’s coach mention how he did not lose a single match throughout the entire tennis season.

“To become a state champion, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, my coaches and all my mentors, especially my parents. They came to the U.S. as graduate students, and they actually met on the tennis court. So, it was kind of faith that I found myself on a tennis court when I was five years old,” said Gu.

“And I just fell in love with the sport. Sometimes I go back and rewatch old videos from 2009, and 2010, of my dad, just dropping balls at me and I’m just having the time of my life. And when I play it still feels like that, so I’m glad I have a long-life sport to live with.”

The board present Gu and his family with a personalized plaque to celebrate his achievement.

