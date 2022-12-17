ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester police, Santa bring smiles and gifts to city schoolkids

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

WORCESTER — Kindergartners at the Lincoln Street School were treated Friday to a visit from Santa Claus, who delivered toys to the kids as part of the Worcester Police Department's Giving Tree for city children and teens.

Police officers collected and delivered more than 750 bags of gifts to kids based on their wish lists on the department's Giving Tree.

Santa and the police dropped off presents at various locations, including city schools, and Lincoln Street was their last stop.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

