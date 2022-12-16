Read full article on original website
LaVerne Marslender Wheelbarger
5d ago
When was this survey taken and where? Overseas somewhere? Why do you think everything in better in Northern Virginia? Yuck!
4
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.
cardinalnews.org
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of police chief killed in line of duty
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Youngkin has ordered Virginia and US flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a police chief killed in a crash. Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. died in a crash December 16 near the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
Virginia Christmas weather history: Ashland, Farmville and Williamsburg
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia. This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for […]
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
NBC 29 News
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every year, thousands of college students around Virginia are leaving the state not long after graduating. “The governor is concerned that more people are moving out of Virginia than are moving into Virginia, and more specifically, more college graduates are moving out of the state than into the state,” Executive Director of Cardinal News Dwayne Yancey said.
rvahub.com
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”. Building on roughly $4 billion...
Winter weather could cause holiday travel woes in Central Virginia
The holidays are right around the corner and if you are driving in Virginia, you might run into a couple of weather-related roadblocks.
thenewsprogress.com
New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.
Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
Loose Llama Ends Drama After Being Reunited With Owners In Virginia (VIDEO)
A loose llama who took police on a curious chase through Fairfax County has reportedly been reunited with its family in Virginia.The Fairfax County Animal Shelter made a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as they hoped to reunite a dark-colored llama who was spotted running on the Fairfax County…
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
