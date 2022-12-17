ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Brookfield completes comeback over Campbell

By Vince Pellegrini
 5 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Matteo Fortuna (16) and Donovan Pawlowski (15) combined to score 31 of Brookfield’s 54 points in their 54-47 road victory at Campbell Memorial.

Brookfield trailed 30-15 at halftime.

The Warriors connected on five three-point baskets and made nine of 13 foul shots.

Brookfield will play host to Liberty on Tuesday.

David Moore led the Red Devils with 15 points. Tre Thomas and Aziyah Flores scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Campbell will meet the Garfield G-Men on Tuesday.

