All lanes of eastbound Will Rogers Turnpike are open again after being blocked off due to an overturned semi across the road, OTA said.

According to OHP, there was also another crash on the turnpike involving three vehicles, which occurred around mile marker 320.

OHP closed off lanes around 3:00 p.m. on Friday near Miami. At 8:00 p.m., OTA said the turnpike was completely open again.