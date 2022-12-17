Read full article on original website
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
Allan H. Knupp, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan H. Knupp, 84, died Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at Sharon Regional. He was born February 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Harold A. and Frances M. Enyeart Knupp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Knupp was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard...
Shirley A. (Gantz) O’Hanlon, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. O’Hanlon, 90, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born in Minerva, Ohio on August 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Annabelle (Thompson) Gantz. She retired as Head Cook from Tobin Juvenile Justice Center.
James T. Robinson II, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.
George J. Dubos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Dubos, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. George was born September 30, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late George and Katherine (Gerlach) Dubos. He graduated from...
Tommy Woolf, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Woolf, Jr., 52, of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born on March 18, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio to Tommy and Elaine (Blake) Woolf. Tommy was a graduate of Sebring...
Richard A. Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Hettrick, age 85 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Richard was born June 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Berl M. and Ruth A. Kesner Hettrick. He was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Richard was...
Kevin Kenneth Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kenneth Howard, 59, of Columbiana passed away Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Youngstown. Kevin was born on October 15, 1963, son of Wilbur and Nancy Howard. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1982. A loving son, husband, father and...
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
Brian E. Sheffield, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Sheffield, 62, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 18, 2022, at Hospice House after suffering a stroke at home. Brian was born December 10, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles E. Sheffield and Ruth Allene Millard Sheffield and was a lifelong area resident.
Larry Carroll, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Carroll, 80, shares that our cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother died on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Larry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1942, to the late Lawrence J. and Darrold Carroll.
Elaine M. Bitchko, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Bitchko, 90, of Farrell, died early Monday morning, December 19, 2022, in the Emergency Department of UPMC Horizon Hospital, following an extended illness. Elaine was born September 21, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Kolesar) Cheza. A lifelong...
Antoinette M. Lonardo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 18, 2022 while surrounded by her family, a woman of character, intellect and humor, Antoinette Lonardo, 97, passed into the hands of our Savior. Antoinette or “Tony” as her friends called her, was born on June 8, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. As...
Charlet Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson. Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
Philip Paul Acitelli, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Paul Acitelli, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. He was born July 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Philip P. and the late Pauline (Patrick) Acitelli. Philip was a 1960 graduate of South...
Mary Ann Shaffer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Shaffer, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, December 19, 2022. Mary Ann was born November 2, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Victor and Anne (Zlunko) Sich. She became a notary public in 1974 and...
Richard Lee Pack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Richard Lee Pack, 71, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Richard was born on July 2, 1951 in Salem, the son of the late Robert Lee and Sylvia Myers Pack. He was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School. Richard was a...
