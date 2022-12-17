BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 18, 2022 while surrounded by her family, a woman of character, intellect and humor, Antoinette Lonardo, 97, passed into the hands of our Savior. Antoinette or “Tony” as her friends called her, was born on June 8, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. As...

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO