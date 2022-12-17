Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Minnesota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa
Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri. (Photo via Google Maps) The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Wisconsin using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit
The Iowa Supreme Court says a Polk County judge erred in ordering a sheriff’s department to release investigative material related to a fatal accident. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Michelle Vaccaro in an attempt to obtain government records dealing with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and its investigation into a 2019 motorcycle crash that claimed the life of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon.
Comments / 0