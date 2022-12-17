Cause of death determined for Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of former coach Mike Zimmer

CINCINNATI — The cause of death of Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has been determined as a result of chronic alcohol use, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota said Friday his unexpected death was caused by “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder.”

Ethanol is the substance in alcoholic beverages that causes person to become intoxicated and ethanol use disorder refers to the misuse of alcohol, according to The Liberty Ranch addiction treatment center in Kentucky.

Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota on October 31 while working remotely for the Bengals, WCPO said.

He was the co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before joining the Bengals staff this season.

His father, former Viking head coach Mike Zimmer, was Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator from 2008-2013.

Corri Zimmer White, Zimmer’s sister, wrote about her brother’s death on social media, WCPO reports.

“My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close,” Zimmer White said on Instagram. “He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask.”

