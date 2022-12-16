The people of Citrus County have the right to hear and understand that proverbial elephant in the room when the construction of a new animal shelter is discussed: the policy requirements and history of the conditions of euthanasia. There is no doubt the current conditions of the shelter warrant significant improvements, primarily for the safety and welfare of the animals as well as the staff and volunteers, but it is necessary to make these changes within the boundaries of its current mission…(With) the campaign for increased space needs and specialty rooms, we are being misled from being a traditional animal shelter to a kill-free, assisted-living retirement home for the ever-increasing number of abandoned or abused animals. When the euthanasia process in an animal shelter such as Citrus County is in place, understood and compassionately adhered to, there is a reasonable and affordable number of rooms and resources. When it is not enforced, there are cages in the office spaces and a lack of supplies. Certain commissioners need to…understand that euthanasia must be openly discussed before a state-of-the-art, designer-priced facility is underway.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO