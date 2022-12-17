Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
James Cameron tells Matt Damon to 'get over' Avatar snub
James Cameron has told Matt Damon to "get over" turning down 'Avatar'. The 52-year-old actor revealed last year that he was courted by the director to star in the 2009 sci-fi epic but rejected a deal that would have seen him get 10 per cent of the movie's box office profits, which would have earned him more than $250 million.
Inside Nova
Tom Cruise ‘has never tried his famous white Christmas cake gift’
Tom Cruise is said to have never tried the famous white chocolate cake he sends hundreds of his friends every Christmas. The ‘Vanilla Sky’ actor, 60, is renowned for adding people to his ever-growing list of recipients of the $50 (£38) White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, each December.
Inside Nova
Heath Ledger’s ex-fiancée Michelle Williams ‘would battle to take control of his biopic’
Heath Ledger’s former fiancée Michelle Williams would reportedly battle to take control of his biopic. Heath Ledger’s former fiancée Michelle Williams would reportedly battle to take control of his biopic. According to Woman’s Day, the 42-year-old actress is determined to have Busy Phillips, 43, play her...
Inside Nova
'I’m not a Marvel fan… Once, I did a movie for Marvel and they cut the whole goddamn thing out.' These Marvel stars hate the comic book genre!
These Hollywood stars have a career to marvel at, after playing characters in Marvel movies. But rather than revel in their success, these stars expressed regret over their coveted roles. Find out which movie stars hate Marvel films... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
