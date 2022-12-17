Read full article on original website
Today’s Carson Daly chokes back emotion as he mourns tragic death of close friend tWitch in new live TV segment
TODAY host Carson Daly has choked back his emotions and tears during a live TV segment about the death of his friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. TWitch died by suicide on Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles motel room at the age of 40. On Thursday morning, Today aired a segment...
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
How the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Sparked Discussions of Mental Health and Suicide in the Black Community
Dr. Rheeda Walker, a clinical psychologist and the author of The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health, speaks with PEOPLE about the alarming rise in suicide rates in the Black community The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss has left Hollywood and fans shocked, as many call him a light who brightened any room he entered. Boss, a former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance all-star, died by suicide on Wednesday at age 40. His death brought a renewed focus on the conversation of mental health and suicide awareness...
Man neglects taking stepdaughter to hospital because he figured she was "faking" her pain, her appendix had burst
Evidently, his reasoning for ignoring the stepdaughter's cries for help and requests to be taken to the hospital was that she has faked being sick too many times. **This article is based on information sourced from medical and social media websites, cited within the story**
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
BET
Viola Davis On Why She Loves Her Husband Of Nearly 20 Years: ‘He Made My Life Easier’
Viola Davis is deeply in love with her husband Julius Tennon. While chatting with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the beautiful actress revealed how she knew she found the person she wanted to share her life's journey with. “I knew that I love my husband because he made my life easier,”...
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford on how she knew she was open to romance after husband’s death
After losing a partner, a mourner can feel as though they’ll never love again after grief. But according to Kathie Lee Gifford, whose husband of 25 years, Frank Gifford, died in 2015, there’s a secret to being open to romance once again. “Don’t lock yourself away,” she said...
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
parentingforbrain.com
50+ Things Narcissistic Mothers Say and Why They Say Them
| What is a Narcissistic Mother | Things Narcissistic Mothers Say |. Having to deal with a narcissistic mother is more than just dealing with her demanding and controlling behavior. They often say hurtful things that undermine your self-esteem. Growing up with a narcissistic parent can be a nightmare. Mothers...
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
Mel Robbins has a lot to say about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death by suicide
Mel RobbinsPhoto byNicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel. Many people around the world are still talking about and processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 40. People are speculating and trying to come up with reasons why the successful and talented dancer would take his own life. He had just celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Allison Hoker Boss. They had three beautiful children.
Ozzy Osbourne Admits That He Can’t Walk Much Now After Surgery
Ozzy Osbourne recently gave a health update in an interview with SiriusXM satellite radio. This year, Ozzy underwent surgery to fix some lingering back and neck pain issues. Six months after the surgery, Ozzy said that he is still having a hard time walking and it may affect his upcoming tour dates.
talentrecap.com
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left a Suicide Note Before His Death
New details continue to emerge about So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death by suicide earlier this week. According to a new report from TMZ, Boss left a note at the scene of his death. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note...
A cancer patient was told she didn't have much time. Her fiancé and medical team organized their wedding in 12 hours.
After being told she didn't have much time to get married, her hospital team and fiancé raced against the clock to make it happen.
Widow By Suicide Has Powerful Reminder for Everyone Shocked By Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
Mental illness doesn’t discriminate.
