People

How the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Sparked Discussions of Mental Health and Suicide in the Black Community

Dr. Rheeda Walker, a clinical psychologist and the author of The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health, speaks with PEOPLE about the alarming rise in suicide rates in the Black community The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss has left Hollywood and fans shocked, as many call him a light who brightened any room he entered. Boss, a former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance all-star, died by suicide on Wednesday at age 40. His death brought a renewed focus on the conversation of mental health and suicide awareness...
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
People

Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'

"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Aabha Gopan

Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
E! News

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
parentingforbrain.com

50+ Things Narcissistic Mothers Say and Why They Say Them

| What is a Narcissistic Mother | Things Narcissistic Mothers Say |. Having to deal with a narcissistic mother is more than just dealing with her demanding and controlling behavior. They often say hurtful things that undermine your self-esteem. Growing up with a narcissistic parent can be a nightmare. Mothers...
Margaret Minnicks

Mel Robbins has a lot to say about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death by suicide

Mel RobbinsPhoto byNicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel. Many people around the world are still talking about and processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 40. People are speculating and trying to come up with reasons why the successful and talented dancer would take his own life. He had just celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Allison Hoker Boss. They had three beautiful children.
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Admits That He Can’t Walk Much Now After Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne recently gave a health update in an interview with SiriusXM satellite radio. This year, Ozzy underwent surgery to fix some lingering back and neck pain issues. Six months after the surgery, Ozzy said that he is still having a hard time walking and it may affect his upcoming tour dates.

