Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
New 'Director of Nightlife' hired to help control Nashville's party scene
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s booming nightlife often comes at a price for locals. People who live in and near downtown say they’re sick of the unreasonable noise and traffic that drifts their way, often from party buses or rideshares. “We moved to be close to the...
fox17.com
Nearly a dozen Nashville businesses shot at with BB-guns causing storefront damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police say someone with a BB-gun is targeting local businesses and the damage is already in the $100,000 range. At least five businesses were shot up downtown, but then that same day, five more were shot up at on Nolensville Pike. What's interesting is nothing was taken from those stores, and police say the motive is still unclear.
fox17.com
Fun, local holiday drinks across Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As it gets chillier outside, many folks are flocking to coffee shops for some holiday drinks. At FOX News 17, we've gathered a list of some local favorite holiday coffee drinks across Middle Tennessee. 1. Frothy Monkey — Nashville, & across Tennessee (For a full...
fox17.com
Nashville firefighter resigns after Metro Council agrees to $450,000 payout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Black Nashville firefighter who secured a six-figure payout after calling Metro Council members "white supremacists" has resigned from the department, his attorneys said Wednesday. Council members voted Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb's free speech complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for...
fox17.com
VA responds to golf course closure in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Veterans Administration (VA) golf course is closing in Murfreesboro on Dec. 31, and some veterans are really upset. I would beg, I would beg them just keep it open for us, you know, let us have our time. -Rhonda O’Shea, a veteran and a...
fox17.com
Report ranks Nashville #1 in nation for housing inventory growth, average price $430,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A new housing report from RE/MAX finds Nashville ranks first in the nation for inventory growth. The RE/MAX National Housing Report finds the Greater Nashville area has seen a 235% increase in inventory growth compared to last year with 7,328 homes compared to 2,187 last year. However, the report...
fox17.com
Nonprofit agency issues report to fix 'broken youth justice system' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit group on Wednesday released a report with solutions to address the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. It comes on the heels of a scathing audit by the state comptroller's office revealing serious problems at DCS. Issues include not properly investigating allegations of child sex abuse, and hundreds of children sleeping in state offices and hospitals because there aren't enough foster homes.
fox17.com
Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
fox17.com
Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
fox17.com
50 phones recovered as large-scale theft ring targets downtown Nashville bars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro detectives have kept 50 stolen cell phones from leaving the state and possibly the country. The phones are part of a large scale theft ring targeting downtown bars. Police says those phones were stopped at a shipping store on Lebannon Pike after officers were...
fox17.com
'Music Note Drop' to help Nashville ring in the New Year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-foot tall and 400 lb. "Music Note" will be helping Nashvillians count down to 2023 this New Year's Eve. The "Music Note Drop" is a major part of the New Year's Eve celebration, "Nashville's Big Bash." The note is 3-D and has video displays,...
fox17.com
Former personal chef for Oprah Winfrey serves Nashville's homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small Nashville homeless residency has had outstanding success in getting men off the streets and into apartments. You may not have heard of Matthew 25 but it is a bed, three meals a day and hope for 49 men. Not only three meals a...
fox17.com
Resolution to put $50M of Nashville stadium money toward DCS crisis fails
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fifty million dollars of funding for a new Titans stadium will not be put towards the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted against an amendment suggesting Mayor John Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium.
fox17.com
Charlie Monk, 'Mayor of Music Row,' dead at 84
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charlie Monk, a figure in the music industry known widely as the "Mayor of Music Row," has died at the age of 84. He passed away Monday at his Nashville home. Monk left a footprint in radio, song writing, record producing and television in a...
fox17.com
DA: Nashville officers were justified in deadly November shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers who shot a killed a man last month were justified in doing so, the Nashville District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Senquarius Williams was fatally shot my Metro Police officers on Nov. 12. The DA's office says an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found video footage which "establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them."
fox17.com
Nashville airport, Dept. of Transportation prep for winter weather event
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The City of Nashville is preparing for winter weather this week to keep transportation infrastructure moving. Both Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) have announced their preparedness for winter weather Thursday night into Friday which will bring frigid temperatures and some snowfall. BNA says they...
fox17.com
A 'family' for Christmas: Donelson Cafe co-owner blessed with miraculous gift
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mark Dickerson and his partner of 40 years Kevin run the Donelson Cafe. They do more than cook. They have adopted two children and fostered 30 others. These are dads with big hearts. “I felt like an odd bird, that I had that maternal, I...
fox17.com
Firefighter who called Metro Council members ‘white supremacists’ will get $450,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year will be getting a $450,000 payout. Council members voted on Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb’s complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for a comment he made on Twitter. Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, said his First Amendment rights had been violated.
fox17.com
Metro Council reacts to making it one step closer to new domed stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro Council members accuse the mayor's office of being less than transparent with the proposed new domed $2.1 billion stadium. Metro Council approved the term sheet Tuesday night for a new stadium for the Titans, but some members remain skeptical about whether the $2 billion dollar price tag is real.
Comments / 0