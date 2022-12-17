Read full article on original website
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
Eugene mayor says Biden Administration's homeless plan could have major impact on city
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Biden Administration released the "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness". The goal is to reduce homelessness by 25 percent by 2025. The plan calls for state and local governments to get people into permanent housing and provide access to support and income.
Cottage Grove Police Department now required to wear body cameras
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department will now be required to wear body cameras. The ordinance passed with full support from the City Council. Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth spoke in favor of body cameras at the Council meeting, saying cameras are a standard...
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
'Team Long Road' reaches Newport, finishing their cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
Ward 7 Interim councilor Lyndsie Leech has been sworn in
Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in as the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired her to run...
New car rental facility under construction near Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
LCPH to discontinue services at Community Access Center; focus on mobile services
EUGENE, Ore. — Since June, Lane County Public Health (LCPH) has offered a number of services and vaccines at the Community Access Center at Valley River Center, but come December 30th LCPH will discontinue the center's services and focus resources else where. The decision came after Public Health's careful...
Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley, free glass, drink with every blood donation
EUGENE, Ore. — "Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of...
How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop
It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension
EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
QB recruit Dante Moore changes commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
