Lebanon, OR

nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Cottage Grove Police Department now required to wear body cameras

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department will now be required to wear body cameras. The ordinance passed with full support from the City Council. Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth spoke in favor of body cameras at the Council meeting, saying cameras are a standard...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Ward 7 Interim councilor Lyndsie Leech has been sworn in

Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in as the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired her to run...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

New car rental facility under construction near Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop

It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension

EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

QB recruit Dante Moore changes commitment from Oregon to UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
EUGENE, OR

