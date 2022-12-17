ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

FBI identifies woman whose body was found floating in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSSzP_0jlc3Rg200

TAMPA, Fla. — FBI says it has identified a woman whose body was found floating off Egmont Key, Florida, on Dec. 10.

In a news release Friday, FBI’s Tampa Field Office said it has identified a woman’s body that was found floating about 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida. The body was identified as Heather Rose Strickland.

The FBI said her body was found wrapped in bedding inside a plastic trash bag.

Strickland, 34, was reportedly last seen Dec. 5, leaving HCA Florida Largo Hospital in Largo, Florida, according to WFTS. She was originally from North Florida but for the last five years, had been in the Clearwater and St. Petersburg areas.

Investigators are awaiting a toxicology report to determine Strickland’s cause of death, according to WFLA. However, her death was listed as suspicious, according to the FBI report.

WFTS said that the FBI took over hte case because the body was found in international waters.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Tampa Field Office at 813-253-1000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Watch: 80-year-old woman, 3-year-old granddaughter rescued from under car

TAMPA, Fla. — A police officer and good Samaritans rescued an elderly woman and her young granddaughter, who were pinned beneath a car in a Florida parking lot. The Tampa Police Department shared a video of the rescue recorded by an officer’s body camera, showing the terrifying scene. Officers said the woman had been pushing her granddaughter in a stroller as they returned from the grocery store, when a driver backed his vehicle over both of them.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 75-year-old man dead after shooting girlfriend, himself at Sarasota apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Monday morning at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located on Sawyer Loop Road. Neighbors reportedly called 911 after seeing a woman fleeing her apartment after getting shot.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies raid ‘game room’

Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say

LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
LARGO, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy