Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
PWMania
Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show by WWE Over the Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The plan was for him to appear at the convention after the show as well as with Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match against Matt Cardona.
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Ready To Steal Show At Any Time, But Likes Being Helpful Veteran
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he’s also all about stealing the show on a moments’ notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy’s Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured...
PWMania
Liv Morgan on What She Has Planned for After Her Wrestling Career is Over
WWE star Liv Morgan discussed her plans for after her wrestling career ends during an appearance on the Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder podcast. She said, “I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”
PWMania
Former WWE Star Talks About Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about getting high during a match that also included wrestling legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin during his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. It occurred during a tag team match on a WWE RAW...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Says AEW Star “Is Underrated By All”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During the podcast, Nash praised Dax Harwood’s performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson to go out there and...
PWMania
Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)
Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.
PWMania
Exclusive Coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Set to Air on AXS
AXS TV will broadcast NJPW’s major Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Today, AXS made the announcement that they will provide exclusive coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 starting on January 12 at 10 p.m. ET, following the weekly Impact Wrestling program’s conclusion. The weekly NJPW series has been picked up by AXS for 45 new episodes, and the run will begin with five weeks of Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Discusses if Triple H and Shawn Michaels Disliked Rob Van Dam, Dream Match
Bruce Prichard discussed the dream match, or lack thereof, between Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam on a recent episode of Something To Wrestling. The demise of Shock TV and an attempt to resurrect Steve Austin. The highlights are below:. Vince McMahon declaring shock TV dead:. “Shock TV was over...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Opens Up About Being Fired After Unplanned Spot at Live Event
WWE released Quetzalli Bulnes after she was involved in an incident at a house show in Mexico City on October 30. Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, encouraged wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Byron Saxton, another WWE announcer, was taken aback by the unexpected appearance and called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton pivoted and called an intermission.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 12/16/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.191 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.306 million viewers. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.57 rating a week ago....
PWMania
William Regal Compares Orange Cassidy to Rey Mysterio, Explains What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On the Gentleman Villain podcast’s final episode, William Regal discussed the first time he saw Rey Mysterio, how Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar, and why he enjoys working with people like them. The following are some highlights from the discussion:. Orange Cassidy being “no different” than Rey Mysterio:...
PWMania
More Matches Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Show (12/23/2022)
You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for the special holiday-themed, year-end “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Rampage this coming Friday night. Following the special AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 special event on Wednesday night at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, new matches and segments were confirmed for Friday’s one-hour AEW on TNT television program.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Release:Hypocrisy Or Morality?
The professional wrestling business, an industry that originated from the carnival circuit, was never known for its high ethical standards. Thankfully, as the sport evolved, including the start of the WWE Wellness policy, as well as better choices from the current generation, the genre has cleaned up some of its more notorious aspects.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Continues to Tease 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place next month, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will feature returning stars and legends. Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) has hinted that he might appear at the event again. He acknowledged the countdown clock for competitors in the match by tagging WWE and counting down in a post on Twitter that included a video of his last wrestling match of the year.
Comments / 0