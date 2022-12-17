ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Alderson Broaddus honors students in commencement ceremony

By Chris Marrs, Christian Meffert
PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University held a special commencement ceremony at the Wilcox Chapel Friday morning honoring 30 students, with one graduate earning a very unique degree.

1973 Alderson Broaddus University alumnus Michelle Williams Combs gave the commencement address before provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Andrea Bucklew presented the Class of 2022 with degrees.

27 Physician Assistant students received their Masters of Science degrees while Kassidea Mathews of Fairmont and Heather Kiblinger of Beckley received their Masters of Science degrees in Anatomy.

Michelle Williams Combs, ’73 addresses the graduates in the Wilcox Chapel on the Alderson Broaddus Campus. (ABU Photo)

Nathan Fortney, from Elkins, became the first graduate ever at Alderson Broaddus to earn his Masters degree in Information Technology Administration and complete the program by participating in Friday’s prestigious ceremony.

“For a lot of folks, there is so much growth potential in that industry that it’s a really profitable degree to have. I was actually able to find new employment before I finished the degree, and I look for there to be even more opportunities after graduation now that it’s all official and we’ve got the paperwork to follow it up,” Fortney said.

Fortney also said Alderson Broaddus offers a Doctorate program in IT, and that he may enter it after taking a well needed break from the books.

“I speak for the entire university community when I say how proud I am of the Class of 2022,” said Bucklew. “These graduates have faced unprecedented obstacles during their education, yet they not only persevered, they thrived. I know they will be as successful in their next endeavors as they have been at Alderson Broaddus University.”

For more information about the graduation ceremony, you can visit the Alderson Broaddus website . If you want to watch the graduation ceremony, click here .

