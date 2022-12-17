Read full article on original website
National Weather Service: Chill settles in for holidays
UTAH, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On this winter solstice, it’s probably not a surprise that we find ourselves in the middle of temperatures ranging from cold to frigid. What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term, is predicted by the National Weather Service as tonight in...
4 Crumbl Cookies locations in Utah fined over child labor violations
LINDON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Operators of a Utah-based cookie bakery franchise in six states have been fined nearly $58,000 for alleged child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Four Crumbl Cookies’ locations in Utah were among 11 franchises fined following a federal...
6.4 magnitude quake shakes Northern California
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, California, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – An 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. local time, was centered off the Pacific coast about 8 miles west of Ferndale, south of Eureka.
