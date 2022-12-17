Read full article on original website
Can Trump still run for president in 2024? Texas political analyst answers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local political expert broke down what could happen once the outcome of the Jan. 6 hearing reaches the Department of Justice and whether former President Donald Trump would be eligible, if indicted or convicted, to run for office in 2024. "Some of the other...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
Marjorie Taylor Greene And Lauren Boebert Get Personal In Very Public Spat
The extremist congresswoman from Georgia accused her Colorado counterpart of "high school drama."
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
A constitutional law expert explains how SCOTUS' Moore v. Harper decision could lead to election chaos
DALLAS — Experts and legal scholars across the country -- from conservatives to liberals -- stood up and took notice when the U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments in North Carolina's Moore v. Harper case and decided to examine an obscure doctrine known as the independent state legislature theory (ISLT).
