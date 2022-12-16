ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas

When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
Tax Season is quickly approaching; Learn how Pack Tax can help you save!

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Along with all the holiday planning many people have also started planning for tax season and if you haven’t, you probably should have been. Today we are fortunate to have Kristy Pack owner of Pack Tax “Utah’s Highest Rated Tax Nerds” with us to discuss some tips for tax preparation.
UTAH STATE
Cloudy and cold for your Tuesday, with a storm to kick off winter!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’ve seen an increase in moisture overnight, and as a result, we have more cloud cover for our Tuesday. The clouds acted as a blanket and locked in some slightly warmer low temperatures, which means daytime highs will inch up a little more today. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s in northern and central Utah, with the south climbing to the upper 40s in St. George.
UTAH STATE
A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
UTAH STATE
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
LOGAN, UT
How to win big for the holidays with the Swire Coca-Cola Sweepstakes

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s much more fun to enjoy the holiday when you have a delicious drink in hand. Here in Utah, a partnership between Swire Coca-Cola, a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and Swig, your favorite spot for dirty soda, is causing quite a stir this season.
UTAH STATE
What’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A major winter weather event is hitting part of the U.S. already and will impact many others over the Christmas weekend, meteorologists have confirmed. Here in Utah, snowfall has already begun in the mountains, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
UTAH STATE
Romney convinced he could win re-election — if he decides to run again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024. In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.
UTAH STATE

