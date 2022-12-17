Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
'She was selected to break generational curses...' The stars who have spoken out in support of Meghan Markle
It's been quite the year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have finally released their story in the form of a Netflix documentary, following the two years since they quit their duties as senior working members of the British royal family.
Royal family's Christmas 'will be hard without Queen Elizabeth'
The royal family's first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth will be "hard". Britain's longest-reigning monarch died in September, aged 96, and a former palace staffer believes that she will be on the minds of the royals when they gather at Sandringham.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
'I was told I’d get fired if I didn’t lose some weight...' These stars were considered TOO FAT for Hollywood!
Despite the body positivity movement, where size 0 is no longer idolised by society, the same can’t be said for Hollywood. These stars have been pressured to adhere to the feminine beauty ideal by being made to feel like they don’t fit in - literally!
