Antonio Banderas believes having a heart attack was "one of the best things" that's ever happened to him. 'The Mask of Zorro' star was 56 when he was rushed to hospital in 2017 after suffering a cardiac event and he later underwent surgery to have three stents implanted into his coronary arteries - and he now credits his brush with death with giving him the chance to change his life for the better.

2 DAYS AGO