Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Hugh Jackman supports gender neutral awards
Hugh Jackman is a "big fan" of gender neutral acting awards. The 54-year-old star has revealed that he would support an overhaul of awards ceremonies, arguing that gendered acting categories should be scrapped.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
Black Hills Pioneer
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't want any 'bad blood' with exes
Gwyneth Paltrow is adamant she doesn't want any "bad blood" with any of her exes. The Hollywood actress hit headlines back in 2014 when she described her split from husband Chris Martin as a "conscious uncoupling" - and she's now insisted she really does believe in the term because she wants to stay on good terms with all of her former partners.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rebecca Ferguson marries Jonny Hughes in 'fairytale' ceremony
Rebecca Ferguson has got married. The 'Nothing's Real But Love' singer - who shot to fame when she reached the final of 'The X Factor' in 2010 - tied the knot with Jonny Hughes in a "fairytale" ceremony at London's Dorchester Hotel on 12 November, and she couldn't be happier.
Comments / 0