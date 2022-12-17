ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sea Coast Echo

‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dead aged 90

‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges is dead aged 90. The acclaimed film veteran’s close friend Mike Kaplan confirmed to The Guardian late on Tuesday night (20.12.22) he died at his home in Dorset on Saturday. His cause of death has not yet been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy