Sea Coast Echo

Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders

Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Sea Coast Echo

Stranded Elizabeth Hurley brands British Airways ‘dodgy’

Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel. The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.

