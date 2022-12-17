Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Woman Tells Youngest Brother That He Was Conceived to Be His Older Brother's "Replacement"
Many parents naturally want the best for their children; however, when it comes down to actions, favoritism can often be observed. Therefore, is it up to parents to create an equal playing field between their offspring? In other words, should children receive equal love and attention from their parents?
Woman lets man she's having an affair with pay mortgage- She says constant arguments with her husband left her no choice
In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed why she allowed a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Britney Spears invites estranged mum Lynne Spears for coffee after she ‘hid caffeine during conservatorship’
Britney Spears has invited Lynne Spears for coffee after the singer accused her estranged mum of hiding caffeine during her 13-year conservatorship. It comes months after Britney, 41, made the claim against 67-year-old Lynne, who has apologised to her daughter for the “pain” caused to her by the legal deal, which gave the performer’s dad Jamie Spears, 70, control of her personal, medical and financial decisions from February 2008 until he was suspended as conservator in September 2021.
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on a date with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted on a date with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas amid rumours he had been romancing model Gigi Hadid. The 48-year-old actor – who has been the butt of jokes for years over his history of not dating women aged over 25 – was seen with Victoria in Hollywood on Tuesday. (20.12.22)
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dead aged 90
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges is dead aged 90. The acclaimed film veteran’s close friend Mike Kaplan confirmed to The Guardian late on Tuesday night (20.12.22) he died at his home in Dorset on Saturday. His cause of death has not yet been...
100 best Seinfeld episodes of all time
Stacker ranks the 100 best "Seinfeld" episodes of the 180 in the series' entire nine-season run, based on IMDb ratings. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
