Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Texas grid is ready for upcoming arctic front, ERCOT said
Texas energy leaders reassured residents their Christmas lights will stay on this holiday weekend during the upcoming arctic freeze. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Tuesday that the state's power grid is ready to handle the increased energy demand that will occur starting Thursday when temperatures drop below freezing as a strong arctic cold front sweeps through the Lone Star State.
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Acequia steward strains to get help to recover historic southern NM irrigation systems
Danny Roybal, a mayordomo in Mimbres, N.M., on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Empty, muddy banks in southern New Mexico show where the Mimbres River should be flowing. But flooding off the Black Fire burn scar was so intense in August that the water carved a new path, its new stream now littered with burnt, broken trees and destroyed irrigation debris.
Eastern New Mexico cold blast begins Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and it is turning out to be a lovely first day of the season. Seasonable to above average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Downslope warming will allow temperatures east to warm 5-10 degrees above yesterday. Winds will begin […]
New Mexico warns of arctic blast, dangerous cold ahead of Christmas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials are warning New Mexicans to protect themselves against extreme cold temperatures ahead of Christmas as a blast of arctic air moves across the state. Over the next three days, forecasts from KRQE News 13 and data from the National Weather Service indicate that several areas in New Mexico are […]
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
New Mexico prepares for arctic blast Thursday into Friday
The New Mexico Department of Health is advising residents to restrict time outdoors ahead of an arctic blast headed to New Mexico. Record cold temperatures are possible as high winds will see negative wind chills in the northeast region of the state. The health department is also advising residents to dress in warm layers.
Arctic blast arrives east Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and what a lovely first day of the season it will be. Seasonable to above-average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon and evening ahead of an arctic cold front that will bring […]
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas
Friday’s magnitude-5.4 was centered not far from Midland, Texas
