Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MySanAntonio

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas grid is ready for upcoming arctic front, ERCOT said

Texas energy leaders reassured residents their Christmas lights will stay on this holiday weekend during the upcoming arctic freeze. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Tuesday that the state's power grid is ready to handle the increased energy demand that will occur starting Thursday when temperatures drop below freezing as a strong arctic cold front sweeps through the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
livability.com

TEXAS STATE
kunm.org

As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Acequia steward strains to get help to recover historic southern NM irrigation systems

Danny Roybal, a mayordomo in Mimbres, N.M., on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Empty, muddy banks in southern New Mexico show where the Mimbres River should be flowing. But flooding off the Black Fire burn scar was so intense in August that the water carved a new path, its new stream now littered with burnt, broken trees and destroyed irrigation debris.
MIMBRES, NM
KRQE News 13

Eastern New Mexico cold blast begins Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and it is turning out to be a lovely first day of the season. Seasonable to above average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Downslope warming will allow temperatures east to warm 5-10 degrees above yesterday. Winds will begin […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
livability.com

NEW MEXICO STATE
livability.com

COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico prepares for arctic blast Thursday into Friday

The New Mexico Department of Health is advising residents to restrict time outdoors ahead of an arctic blast headed to New Mexico. Record cold temperatures are possible as high winds will see negative wind chills in the northeast region of the state. The health department is also advising residents to dress in warm layers.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Arctic blast arrives east Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and what a lovely first day of the season it will be. Seasonable to above-average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon and evening ahead of an arctic cold front that will bring […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
SANTA FE, NM
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
livability.com

