Survey says Wednesday, Dec. 14 is when the average California employee’s productivity drops

Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
Comments / 0