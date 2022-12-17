A Chicago hospital worker and her father were found shot to death – after the woman’s 2-year-old son appeared to be alone when he answered a FaceTime call from a worried co-worker. Javonni Jenkins, 27, and her dad Curtis Hardman, 79, were discovered dead Wednesday in their apartment on South Drexel Avenue in the city’s South Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Jenkins’ colleagues at Holy Cross Hospital became worried when she didn’t show up for work and they couldn’t get in touch with her. Her co-worker Nicole Worth finally got someone to pick up a FaceTime call to her phone – Jenkins’ 2-year-old...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO