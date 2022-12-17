Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach SteakhouseRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH and Tichenor Clinic partner to bring Silent Santa to children and adults with sensory sensitivities
Santa came to town early this year for the inaugural Silent Santa event at 2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center. This event for children and adults with sensory sensitivities took place Sunday, December 11th, and was an instant hit–the reservation based event was fully committed within 48 hours.
oc-breeze.com
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot
According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
oc-breeze.com
King tides are coming for the holiday week; free sandbags available to residents and businesses.
King tides are coming for the holiday week. Free sandbags are available to residents and businesses at the following locations:. Public Works Yard: 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr. (8am-5pm) Fire Station 44: 718 Central Ave. 8th Street Beach Parking Lot. Hide Tide Forecast:. Dec 21 6:48 am 6.6′. Dec 22 7:29...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
oc-breeze.com
Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association
This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
oc-breeze.com
Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions
The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is the perfect holiday adventure, with iconic views of the Southern California coast, a comfortable ride, and convenient access to some of the most popular events and attractions of the season. Here’s a list of trip ideas sure to inspire a day trip or...
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts offers special discounts for Rob Kapilow’s WMIG series
The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is offering a discount for students and teachers for the remaining shows in Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? series. Tickets for students and teachers are $20 (plus a $3 facility fee). Regular ticket prices are $55. The series is sponsored by George & Bev Ray.
oc-breeze.com
Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023
Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
oc-breeze.com
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas
SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
oc-breeze.com
Wins by Practical Move in Futurity and Faiza in Starlet highlight Winter Meet
A 10-1 upset by Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity and a sixth consecutive win in the Grade I Starlet for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert were among the highlights of the six-day Winter Thoroughbred meet, which concluded Sunday. A son of Practical Joke and...
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back The Lettermen with special guest Debby Boone in Concert on Sunday, January 29, 2023
Join music icons The Lettermen and special guest Debby Boone in concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. Comedian John Wing hosts while the Les Brown Alumni Big Band and Southern California native singer Nicole Kubis provide musical accompaniment. Tickets start at $50.
oc-breeze.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club enjoyed singing songs and dancing hulas
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club of Cerritos has a membership of 141 members in 2022, and of that number 72 members came to enjoy all the wonderful activities that were planned for the club’s Holiday Party on December 8, 2022. The tables in the Maple Room at the Cerritos Senior Center were colorfully decorated by Program VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray and their committee with red tablecloths, small Christmas trees as centerpieces, miniature snowmen, and other decorations. Members came dressed festively for the party wearing outfits of red and green or other colorful Hawaiian shirts or dance costumes.
Comments / 0