Marrero, LA

fox8live.com

Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend. Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed. For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WWL

Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Houma, LA

The city of Houma is the seat of Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana. It is located just 50 miles southwest of New Orleans. Houma is ideally situated along Bayou Terrebonne and the Intracoastal Waterway, which is connected to the Gulf of Mexico. The first settlers in this area were the...
HOUMA, LA
myneworleans.com

How to Get Married at the Courthouse

We witnessed a friend’s wedding recently, and the bride and groom opted for something we don’t usually see. This slight change in tradition intrigued us, and made us think of the logistics and what, if any, differences there were in a traditional wedding with a ceremony officiated by a priest or minister at a church or wedding venue.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero. A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of...
MARRERO, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

