Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend. Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed. For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys...
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
New Orleans DA misses deadline, remains adamant to try teen accused of paralyzing UNO student as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams will have to go through additional measures to try a 16-year-old attempted murder suspect as an adult after missing a 30-day window to transfer the case out of the juvenile system, court records show. Cruz Matute, 16, is accused of...
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
Two shot in at busy intersection in New Orleans East
Two people were shot this afternoon at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, according to NOPD. The victims are a male and a female, each sustaining gunshot wounds.
15 Free Things to Do in Houma, LA
The city of Houma is the seat of Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana. It is located just 50 miles southwest of New Orleans. Houma is ideally situated along Bayou Terrebonne and the Intracoastal Waterway, which is connected to the Gulf of Mexico. The first settlers in this area were the...
How to Get Married at the Courthouse
We witnessed a friend’s wedding recently, and the bride and groom opted for something we don’t usually see. This slight change in tradition intrigued us, and made us think of the logistics and what, if any, differences there were in a traditional wedding with a ceremony officiated by a priest or minister at a church or wedding venue.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
New Orleans police searching for 2 persons of interest in double murder investigation
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Dec. 4, on the 2900 block of Danneel Street. According to the police, the two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30...
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
Northshore woman says rental car stolen one day after renting it
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore woman says her rental car was stolen just 24 hours after she rented it. Tammy Pascal says she spent the night by a friend's house and parked her car on Rampart and Montegut, She said when she woke up in the morning the car was gone.
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero. A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of...
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
