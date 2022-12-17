Read full article on original website
Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Thursday in SoCal
Southern California can expect the warmest temperatures in the nation over the first few days of winter.
NBC Los Angeles
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake, Aftershocks Strike Northern California; 2 Dead, 11 Injured
A powerful earthquake that residents described as “violent” rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving two dead, 11 injured and 70,000 without power as a rain storm was about to roll in, officials said. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake left tens of thousands of...
NBC Los Angeles
California Residents Frustrated With Middle Class Tax Refund
When James Clerf received his Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card, he was alarmed. “When I read the terms on the back of the form about all the different charges the bank was going to make, I thought it didn't sound right,” he said. Fees you'll pay.
