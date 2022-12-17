ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust

(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Victim/Officers ID’ed in New Auburn Use of Force Incident

ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. According to the...
NEW AUBURN, MN
KROC News

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Man sentenced to nearly 70 years for murders outside Minneapolis night club

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – 25-year-old Jawan Carroll will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to nearly 70 years in prison. During the October trial, it took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigation: Sheriff Hutchinson engaged in racist, sexist and bullying behavior in workplace

Content warning: This report contains disturbing content, including racist and sexist comments as well as homophobic slurs and body shaming.MINNEAPOLIS -- An investigation into Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson found he engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.The independent investigation, conducted by Amy Kern & Associates, began after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel during an April 19 meeting. The initial report claimed he threatened retaliation against staff members who reported concerns about improper time keeping.RELATED: Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David HutchinsonOn...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation. On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis. All three people involved had recently been released...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead in north Minneapolis house ID'd as Willie Hobbs, 57

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 57-year-old Willie James Hobbs. He lived at the house where he was shot. The manner of his death was determined to be homicide.Another man was taken into custody for questioning. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
864
Followers
610
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy