Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Snipers who killed Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis will not be charged
The police snipers who fatally shot 20-year-old Tekle Sundberg at a Minneapolis apartment building in July will not be charged, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "Mr. Sundberg’s death was a tragedy," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. "Our hearts go out to the family...
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman to retire amid misconduct allegations
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A suburban fire chief has quit amid misconduct allegations.The Shakopee City Council plans to accept Rick Coleman's retirement Tuesday night.He stepped down after the city launched a misconduct investigation earlier this month.The allegation against Coleman hasn't been made public yet.
knsiradio.com
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
fox9.com
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
kduz.com
Victim/Officers ID’ed in New Auburn Use of Force Incident
ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. According to the...
fox9.com
First man sentenced in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring
A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis. He was the first to plead guilty in the racketeering case. Alfonze Stuckey pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Dec. 1.
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
froggyweb.com
Man sentenced to nearly 70 years for murders outside Minneapolis night club
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – 25-year-old Jawan Carroll will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to nearly 70 years in prison. During the October trial, it took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
fox9.com
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
Investigation: Sheriff Hutchinson engaged in racist, sexist and bullying behavior in workplace
Content warning: This report contains disturbing content, including racist and sexist comments as well as homophobic slurs and body shaming.MINNEAPOLIS -- An investigation into Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson found he engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.The independent investigation, conducted by Amy Kern & Associates, began after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel during an April 19 meeting. The initial report claimed he threatened retaliation against staff members who reported concerns about improper time keeping.RELATED: Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David HutchinsonOn...
Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation. On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis. All three people involved had recently been released...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Man shot dead in north Minneapolis house ID'd as Willie Hobbs, 57
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 57-year-old Willie James Hobbs. He lived at the house where he was shot. The manner of his death was determined to be homicide.Another man was taken into custody for questioning. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Serial Twin Cities burglar sentenced; police urge public to secure homes
EDINA, Minn. — They say there's no place like home, where comfort and safety is guaranteed in most cases. But that safe space for an Edina couple was tarnished in October of 2021. When asked if the trauma was still very real just over a year later, the couple,...
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
