The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA State Championship=

Class 2M=

Miami Central 38, Plantation American Heritage 31

Class 3S=

Lake Wales 32, Mainland 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

No. 23 Auburn pulls away in 2nd half, tops Washington 84-61

SEATTLE (AP) — In between analyzing what went wrong the last time it was on the floor and preparing for its final game before the start of Southeastern Conference play, No. 23 Auburn took advantage of the snowstorm that blanketed the Seattle area. The Tigers spent a bit of their downtime indulging in a snowball fight before going out and thumping Washington 84-61 on Wednesday night. “That might have been the best thing we did,” coach Bruce Pearl joked. Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and Johni Broome also scored 18, and Tigers ran away in the second half to close out their two-game West Coast trip. Auburn (10-2) lost at Southern California last Sunday but bounced back impressively.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
BUFFALO, NY
Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. “It feels great to win, the boys have been playing hard and deserved a better result in the games we played,” said Blackwood, who was making his first start since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury. “It gets a little difficult when you pile up a couple losses in a row. Sometimes guys grip their stick a little too tight, panic. We did a good job playing the right way.” Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

