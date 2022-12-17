Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA State Championship=
Class 2M=
Miami Central 38, Plantation American Heritage 31
Class 3S=
Lake Wales 32, Mainland 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA State Championship=
Class 2M=
Miami Central 38, Plantation American Heritage 31
Class 3S=
Lake Wales 32, Mainland 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0