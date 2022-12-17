ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church donates 200 bikes for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Tuscaloosa made sure that hundreds of kids in West Alabama got a Christmas gift this year. The church’s pastor credited community support for making the effort a success. Pastor David Gay said the need was great and so was the amount of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winter buying spree is on two days before arctic blast arrives

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no other way to put it – it’s dreary and the cold blast is just around the corner this weekend. That means many people have been on a little bit of a winter buying spree to stock up on supplies and it’s not just the big-name retailers seeing an uptick in business. Rural stores are seeing the influx of shopper preparing for the cold snap, and it’s not just bread and milk.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Humane Society storing dozens of dogs outside, looking for fosters before freeze hits

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 dogs are stuck outside in the cold as the Shelby County Humane Society works to make more room in the already packed shelter. The shelter has room for about 150 dogs, but right now they have more than 300. 30 to 40 of them are being stored in outdoor kennels, but with the cold weather coming, crews are working quickly to find more blankets and foster homes.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
GARDENDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Family of 10 finds creative ways to make ends meet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is slowing some, it’s not fast enough for some households. We spoke to a big family in Tuscaloosa to see how they’re finding ways to make ends meet. Busy doesn’t even begin to describe what it’s like around the Cade household....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people sober and in long-term recovery. Peter Hendricks is the Director of Research for the Department of Health Behavior for the School of Public Health at UAB. He said if you feel comfortable, share with your close loved ones that you are in recovery.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works to reactivate collections process in February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced is reactivating its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning Feb. 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year after the utility board worked through billing challenges. Throughout 2022, BWW customers were asked to continue making monthly payments.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds. A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe in South Carolina

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer Police say a missing man has been found safe in Aiken, South Carolina. Bessemer Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man. Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota Avalon. Police say...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County child collects toys for foster care children

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Child is working overtime this week to make sure foster children in her area have a gift to open on Christmas morning. This is Crissily Posey’s second year collecting toys. Last year she collected 250 toys. She said she decided to...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Public Library gets new facility dog named Libby

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Coming soon to Hoover’s public library, a red poodle named Libby. She’ll be the new facility dog - which is sort of a like a therapy dog. Once she’s fully trained, she’ll work at the library full time. After doing research about...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

