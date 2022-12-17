Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church donates 200 bikes for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Tuscaloosa made sure that hundreds of kids in West Alabama got a Christmas gift this year. The church’s pastor credited community support for making the effort a success. Pastor David Gay said the need was great and so was the amount of...
wbrc.com
Local fire departments gear up for busy holiday weekend with freezing cold temps expected
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures expected to hit by the end of the week, local fire departments are gearing up and expecting to see an increase in emergency calls. Crews say it’s already been a busy fire season, and preparing now can help prevent more emergency calls.
wbrc.com
Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
wbrc.com
Winter buying spree is on two days before arctic blast arrives
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s no other way to put it – it’s dreary and the cold blast is just around the corner this weekend. That means many people have been on a little bit of a winter buying spree to stock up on supplies and it’s not just the big-name retailers seeing an uptick in business. Rural stores are seeing the influx of shopper preparing for the cold snap, and it’s not just bread and milk.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society storing dozens of dogs outside, looking for fosters before freeze hits
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 dogs are stuck outside in the cold as the Shelby County Humane Society works to make more room in the already packed shelter. The shelter has room for about 150 dogs, but right now they have more than 300. 30 to 40 of them are being stored in outdoor kennels, but with the cold weather coming, crews are working quickly to find more blankets and foster homes.
wbrc.com
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
wbrc.com
All-Day Holiday at University of Alabama museums gets underway Tuesday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Christmas break for the kids and if you’re looking for something fun and educational at the same time then Tuesday, December 20 is the best time to check out some of the best museums in Tuscaloosa. The University of Alabama is offering special...
wbrc.com
Family of 10 finds creative ways to make ends meet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is slowing some, it’s not fast enough for some households. We spoke to a big family in Tuscaloosa to see how they’re finding ways to make ends meet. Busy doesn’t even begin to describe what it’s like around the Cade household....
wbrc.com
Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people sober and in long-term recovery. Peter Hendricks is the Director of Research for the Department of Health Behavior for the School of Public Health at UAB. He said if you feel comfortable, share with your close loved ones that you are in recovery.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works to reactivate collections process in February
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced is reactivating its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning Feb. 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year after the utility board worked through billing challenges. Throughout 2022, BWW customers were asked to continue making monthly payments.
wbrc.com
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers kicking off new partnership with Missing Person cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is partnering with Season of Justice, a nonprofit out of Indiana, to provide funding which can help solve cold cases. The nonprofits hope together they can solve more Alabama cold cases and bring closure to more families. To jumpstart the initiative, they are...
wbrc.com
Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds. A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe in South Carolina
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer Police say a missing man has been found safe in Aiken, South Carolina. Bessemer Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man. Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota Avalon. Police say...
wbrc.com
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
wbrc.com
Shelby County child collects toys for foster care children
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Child is working overtime this week to make sure foster children in her area have a gift to open on Christmas morning. This is Crissily Posey’s second year collecting toys. Last year she collected 250 toys. She said she decided to...
wbrc.com
Chilton County Jail to open as a warming station during cold snap
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Jail will be opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay as temperatures are forecasted to drop and stay below freezing. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office will have the lobby area of the jail open as a warming...
wbrc.com
Hoover Public Library gets new facility dog named Libby
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Coming soon to Hoover’s public library, a red poodle named Libby. She’ll be the new facility dog - which is sort of a like a therapy dog. Once she’s fully trained, she’ll work at the library full time. After doing research about...
wbrc.com
Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.
Comments / 0