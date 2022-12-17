Norfolk Marines celebrate 76th anniversary of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He wanted to collect enough coats to fill one of our Coats for Families bins, but he was able to do that in just the first day. Ben Rutter, 12, is a seventh grader at at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. For his service project this semester, he set out to make a major impact on our Coats for Families drive – and ended up collecting nearly a hundred coats for kids and adults in just the three weeks since Thanksgiving.

